Midlothian residents drink joint lowest amount of alcohol in Scotland

A survey by health service provider Babylon has revealed that people in Midlothian drink less than anywhere else in Scotland.

The survey found that Midlothian’s total average of 3.4 units per week tied with Moray, North Ayrshire, Highland and Angus.

Babylon surveyed 38,806 people from their Healthcheck app to reveal which areas of Scotland consume the most units of alcohol per week on average. East Dunbartonshire came out on top (8.2 units on average) ahead of Perth and Kinross (7.1 units) and East Lothian (6.5 units).

In terms of frequency, East Lothian, Stirling and Scottish Borders came joint first (2.8 drinking sessions per week on average).

See www.babylonhealth.com/c/healthiest-habits/ for more information.