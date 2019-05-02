Midlothian MSP raises bank fears following closure study

Local MSP Colin Beattie has called for re-assurances that Midlothian bank branches will remain open, after concerns over recent local bank closures were raised.

A Which? study revealed that five banks and building societies have shut in Midlothian, and almost 400 banks and building societies have closed across Scotland, since 2015.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “These bank closures contribute to a lack of banking facilities, which will hit local families, small businesses, and tourism in Midlothian.

“More and more of us do our banking on the internet or by phone, but that simply isn’t an option for everyone. A face-to-face banking service is indispensable for many people, and banks must engage with people and businesses on their needs before deciding to close a branch.

“It would be a huge loss to Midlothian to see anymore branches shut their doors - this could leave a significant number of elderly and vulnerable people without the preferred or necessary level of face-to-face service.

“My SNP colleagues and I will continue to fight for urgent action to ensure our communities have full access to adequate banking facilities.”