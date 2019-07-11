Midlothian girls bag new mattresses

Girlguiding Midlothian has bagged £3850 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme, to replace 22 bunk bed mattresses at the Vogrie Brownie Training Centre.

Judith Strong, chairman, Vogrie Brownie House Committee, Girlguiding Midlothian, said: “We are very grateful to Tesco Bags of Help and all who voted for us. We are in the process of renewing our bunk bed mattresses now, made with breathable material that can be easily cleaned.”

Voting ran in stores throughout March and April with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using tokens from the checkout.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “Bags of Help contributes funds to community projects up and down the country and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers voting in their local stores. We look forward to seeing even more projects come to life.”