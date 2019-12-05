Midlothian General Election 2019 candidate -Rebecca Fraser (Conservative)

Following a career managing hotels, I have spent many years involved with local issues and events.

I have been the secretary of my community council, serving as the representative at successful planning appeals; the chairwoman of a children’s charity and organiser of a children’s science festival.

I currently work with a local MSP and help residents on a daily basis with issues as varied as pothole repairs, helping people with their heating, to dealing with a delay to someone’s cataract operation.

As your Member of Parliament at Westminster, I will focus primarily on your issues by holding regular surgeries across the constituency to provide compassionate help, support and advice.

I will campaign hard on behalf of Midlothian to improve the transport links and local infrastructure, whilst recognising the importance of our impact on climate change.

I will also highlight local causes at a national level and support community groups and small and large businesses.

I will be a strong, hardworking local champion, who will stand up to the SNP against a divisive second Scottish independence referendum.