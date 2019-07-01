Midlothian councillors to receive extra training for planning issues

At last week’s full council meeting, councillors approved a recommendation for extra training regarding planning committee issues.

The training will take place before a working group is set-up to investigate the possibility of establishing a new developers’ contributions committee. This new committee would ensure developers’ contributions for infrastructure such as roads, new schools, and parks are reviewed on a regular basis.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for planning. Cllr Russell Imrie (Lab)said: “Ongoing training in planning issues is vital to all councillors as we all sit on the planning committee.

“Doing that training before we look at establishing a developers’ contributions committee will be very helpful.

“I think all councillors will agree that, with the scale of building here in Midlothian, it’s vital elected members have planning expertise and can represent the views of their constituents by considering developers’ contributions in a bid to maximise benefits to our communities.”