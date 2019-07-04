Midlothian Council’s financial strategy agreed

Midlothian councillors last week agreed the council’s first Medium Term Financial Strategy, in a bid to cut costs.

The move is a major step change for the council aimed at strengthening financial sustainability and allowing it to plan and implement service delivery more effectively.

The Medium Term Financial Strategy approved by councillors sets out a range of changes to how services will be delivered, and is expected to save more than £7 million.

The measures include reviewing the council’s senior management structure, reducing management costs to protect frontline services and generating income by, for example, pushing ahead with plans to turn Midlothian Snowsports Centre into an all-year leisure destination.

Council Leader Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab)said: “A Medium Term Financial Strategy is a major step change and will give us the financial stability to be able to plan ahead and invest in Midlothian to make sure it really is a ‘great place to grow’.

“That said, we’ve got a lot of further work to do to address the financial and service challenges over the next three years. There will continue to be difficult decisions in the coming months.

“We realise that some of the proposals put forward by officers were causing a lot of concerns among local people, such as the move to cut school transport arrangements and how music tuition is provided in our schools. We’ve listened and we will be coming back out to speak to local people.”