Midlothian Community Safety and Justice Partnership wants your views

The Midlothian Community Safety and Justice Partnership would like to hear from you as part of the spring Community Justice Consultation.

Community Justice prevents and reduces offending, helping everyone to feel safer in their communities.

A spokesman said: “We would like to know what you think are the main drivers of offending in Midlothian and how we can improve our services so that less people will become involved in or be affected by crime.

“We would also like you to tell us how we can support people with an offending history to make changes and give back to society. Feedback will be used to help partners develop and deliver the outcomes outlined in the Midlothian Community Justice Outcomes Improvement Plan 2017-2020.”

Complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/D2LP22Q by June 17. Paper copies are available at council buildings.