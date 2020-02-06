Midlothian Advertiser price increase

You may have noticed that we have had to increase the price of the Midlothian Advertiser this week to £1.15.

We understand only too well the financial pressures all households are facing and we have taken the decision only after the most careful consideration.

However, the cost of the paper on which we print this title is increasing again while, in this digital age, the subsidy all readers enjoy from advertising has reduced.

Without advertising, this newspaper would cost you several pounds for each edition.

We hope our readers continue to be attracted to our news and feature services because in an era of ‘fake news’ we are one of the most trusted sources of information.

That is because our journalists are trained to the highest industry standards and observe some of the most robust ethical requirements in the world.

Thank you for your support. We couldn’t do it without you.

We will continue to keep you up to speed with all the latest news and sport in Midlothian.