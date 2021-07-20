Michelle Williamson was last seen at about 8pm on Saturday night in the Kinmylies area of Inverness.
Police have launched an appeal to find the 51-year-old woman.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to trace Michelle Williamson (51), who has been missing from the Kinmylies area of Inverness since 8pm on Saturday, 17 July.
Anyone with information call 101, quoting incident 3698 of 17 July."