Michael Flaherty: Increasing concerns for Dumfries man who has been reported missing

An appeal has been launched after a man from Dumfries was reported missing.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:48 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Michael Flaherty, 28, was last seen in the area of Bankend Road in Dumfries around 9.50pm on Thursday, June 10.

Police Inspector Hayley Little said: “Michael is described as being around six foot tall with brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Euro 2020: Scotland WILL take a knee against England at Wembley
Michael Flaherty: Increasing concerns for Dumfries man who has been reported missing

"He has an American accent and when last seen was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and brown 'cowboy' style boots and was in possession of a large red/beige hiking rucksack.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

DumfriesAmerican
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.