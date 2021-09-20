Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place on Merry Street around 8.20 pm on Sunday.

The 58-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a while later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police van was a marked Ford Transit and was on routine duties at the time of the incident.

Merry Street: Woman killed after a collision with a police vehicle in Motherwell

It did not have blue lights or sirens activated and neither officers within the van were injured.

An investigation into the circumstances is being carried out by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit and the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Sergeant John Tait said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any other information to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3309 of 19 September.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.