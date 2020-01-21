Mental health charity gets on board with Lothian Buses

Mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland has been chosen as Lothian Buses’ Charity of Choice for the next two years.

The charity will be gifted a specially designed bus to carry their messaging. Support in Mind Scotland specialise in helping people with mental health issues.

Lothian’s 2500+ strong workforce chose Support in Mind during a staff vote across all of the company’s sites.

Gaynor Marshall communications director of Lothian said: “Awareness of mental health and wellbeing is hugely important and colleagues from across the business made a real connection with the charity’s ethos and values.

“We look forward to working with Support in Mind over the next two years and hope that our partnership will help to both raise awareness of and develop a better understanding of some of the challenges faced by those suffering from mental health issues.”

Frances Simpson, CEO of Support in Mind Scotland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with a company as high-profile as Lothian and thank their employees for choosing us.

“The backing will make a lasting difference. We look forward to raising mental health awareness among staff and passengers and promoting the work we do at The Stafford Centre and beyond.”