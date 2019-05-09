Men’s Shed Open Day

Have your say

Ellon Men’s Shed will open its doors to the public on Saturday, May 18.

The free Open Day event will run from 10am to 4pm and everyone is welcome to come along and learn more about the Shed.

There will be refreshments, a BBQ, lucky dip, bouncy castles and a sale of items made in the workshop as well as general bits and bobs.

There will also be a wood turning workshop by members.

Money raised on the day will go towards the Men’s Shed.

The Men’s Shed members recently completed work on a 1972 Piaggio Boxer moped and they are now looking for other unused or unwanted British motorbikes to renovate.

If you have a bike that you can provide to the Men’s Shed then please contact Colin on 07818 381216.