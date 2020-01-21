Member of public finds two 'borderline emaciated' rabbits abandoned in West Lothian car park

Have your say

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is caring for the two rabbits after a member of the public spotted them near two empty cardboard boxes at around 2.30pm on 19 January, in a car park on the A70 just before the junction for West Calder.

Scottish SPCA inspector Stuart Murray said: “The two male rabbits were found in poor body condition.

“They are borderline emaciated. One has hair loss.

“Despite their health issues, they are tame so we suspect they have been used to human contact.

“It’s unclear whether they were released from the boxes or they managed to get free.

“We are grateful to the caller who stayed with the rabbits to make sure they were safe until we arrived.

“They were found at the carpark at Camilty, past Harperigg Reservoir, near the junction for B7008.

“They are now receiving the care they need at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone recognises the rabbits or can help with our inquiry, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.