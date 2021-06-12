Police Scotland confirmed that they have informed the family of 57-year-old Megan Boyle.
A statement on social media read: “We can confirm the body of a woman has been found during searches in the Inverurie area.
Megan Boyle: Body found during search for missing Inverurie woman. Picture: Stock image.
“The family of Megan Boyle, 57, who had been reported missing in the area on Friday, 11 June have been informed.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
