Megan Boyle: Body found during search for missing Inverurie woman

A body has been found during a police search in the Inverurie area.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 1:44 pm
Police Scotland confirmed that they have informed the family of 57-year-old Megan Boyle.

A statement on social media read: “We can confirm the body of a woman has been found during searches in the Inverurie area.

Megan Boyle: Body found during search for missing Inverurie woman. Picture: Stock image.

“The family of Megan Boyle, 57, who had been reported missing in the area on Friday, 11 June have been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

