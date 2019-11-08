Police Scotland's canine officers love to work hard and play hard

Meet Police Scotland’s cutest recruits - 12 photos of dog and puppy police officers

Police Scotland employs more than 17,000 human police officers - but they also have quite a few four-legged staff members.

Not only are the force’s police dogs super efficient when it comes to tracking suspects and keeping the public safe, they are also adorable. Here are 12 photos of Police Scotland’s furry recruits.

This dynamic duo work well as a team

1. PD Billy and PD Bodie

The pair are pictured here after an eventful shift

2. PD Bodie and PD Remo

PD Gizmo working a late shift

3. PD Gizmo

Waiting patiently for his favourite treat - a carrot

4. PD Oz

