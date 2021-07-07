Meaban's Moo: BBC Alba on the hunt for Gaelic speaking performer to work with Jurassic Park puppeteer for new 'simple but silly' children's programme

BBC Alba are on the hunt for a Gaelic speaking performer with a particular interest in puppetry as they prepare to create a new children’s TV series later this year called Meaban’s Moo.

In a ‘simple but silly’ concept, Meaban and Moo – a highland cow and a puffin – are an odd match but make the best of friends.

They live together in a fisherman’s shed by the bay and love when their pal Linda pops by to set them daily tasks.

BBC Alba has said that viewers will come away having learned something, without even realising that they were being taught anything in the moment, using repetition to help cement various words in the kids minds.

The makers are hoping to help someone make a start in a career specialising in television puppetry.

The lucky candidate will be working with Warrick Brownlow-Pike and Colin Purves, two experienced puppetry performers.

Mr Brownlow-Pike has worked on some of the BBC’s most successful puppet shows, including; ‘The Furchester Hotel’, ‘Hackertime’ and ‘Get Well Soon’.

As well as performing as Dodge the Dog on CBBC and in the Cbeebies House since 2010.

Mooban and Moo are best friends in the new children's programme set to start filming in September. (Credit: Laura Sturrock/Electrify)

Mr Purves has been a principle puppeteer in many films, including the Jurassic Park "World" franchise and the last five Star Wars movies.

Sarah MacKinnon from CBBC ALBA, said: "We're really excited to have been given the go ahead for this new puppet series and hope to start filming in September.

"We are hoping to find someone who would like to start a career in television puppetry.

Derek Mackintosh is another Puppets and CBBC presenter.

"If you have worked in theatre with puppets, have been teaching yourself at home or are just interested in puppetry then this may be the perfect opportunity for you."

If you are interested in applying for the role you should send a video introduction of yourself – including your name and age – to [email protected] by July 30.

You should also include a one-minute video of a puppet, or just your hand, singing or lip syncing to a nursery rhyme or song along with a short piece of writing on your experiences or interest in puppetry.

CBBC presenter Derek Mackintosh with his puppets.

