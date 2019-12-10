McDonald's to launch first fully vegan meal next month

McDonald's is to launch its first fully vegan meal in the New Year.

Veggie Dippers will go on sale on 2 January in both adult meal and Happy Meal sizes.

They are made with red pepper, rice, sundried tomato pesto and split peas surrounded by breadcrumbs and have been accredited by The Vegan Society.

The full meal will come with fries, which are already vegan, and a soft drink.

Thomas O'Neill, head of food marketing at McDonald's UK & Ireland, said: "In the last 12 months we've seen an 80 per cent uplift in customers ordering vegetarian options at McDonald's, so it is time for the brand famous for the dippable McNugget to launch a dippable option for our vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian customers.

"The Veggie Dippers are a delicious addition to our menu and we're looking forward to seeing what customers make of our first vegan Extra Value Meal and Happy Meal in the new year."