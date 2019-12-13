Mayfield’s NWH Group has Christmas in the bag

Waste recycler NWH Group is providing waste collection and recycling for the Edinburgh Christmas Market for the third year in a row.

The business, based at Mayfield Industrial Estate, will supply bins for all four waste streams; general, dry mixed recycling, glass and food, uplifting daily from the city centre November 16 to December 31.

The waste collected will be transported to NWH Group’s central material recycling facility in Leith, with the exception of food waste, which is diverted directly to an anaerobic digester at Millerhill, to ensure the efficient separation and recovery of recyclable and reusable materials.

Once sorted, any wood waste collected will be transported to NWH’s Petterden site near Dundee which specialises in processing recycled wood into animal bedding and biomass for energy plants.

Any plastic material collected will primarily be pelleted and converted in to garden furniture and wheelie bins; card and paper will be recycled in to the same; and glass is regenerated back to glass.

Andrew Irvine, business development manager at NWH Group, said: “As we all work towards ensuring Scotland is a zero waste society, it’s great news that we have been awarded this contract yet again, and already have plans for recycling the waste generated at this spectacular event that is at the heart of Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations.

“Our approach to recycling, and our reliability and responsiveness set us apart.

“We continue to retain and win new business because we always aim to deliver the best possible service to our customers.”

NWH Group will also supply multiple skips for the event build and deconstruction.