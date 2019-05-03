Mayfield men’s shed donation

Mayfield and Easthouses Men’s Shed has received a donation of £1,000 from a Northern Irish company.

Specialist Joinery Fittings had heard about the work of the Men’s Shed through Benny Friary, a member of the group.

In a joint statement the group said: “This is an important activity for all of us; for six hours a week we can get together and make a difference for local people.

“We have made new friends and are making links with other community groups in Mayfield, Easthouses and the wider area.”

The non-profit group was established by the Red Cross in 2015. The group is open to all men in Mayfield, Easthouses and the surrounding areas. It meets on Tuesday and Friday mornings, 9am-12pm, in a workshop provided free of charge by community business, McSence. The group uses DIY as the focus for their activities.