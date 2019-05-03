Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day: Best boys and girls selected

Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day has announced its best boys and girls for this year’s event on June 1, marking the big day’s 30th anniversary.

St Luke’s Primary School’s best boy and girl are Jay Currie and Mya Thomson. For Mayfield Primary School the best boy and girl are Hayden Cowan and Holly Easton. While Jasmine Robertson and Mikey Thomson will represent Lawfield Primary School.

Pic Lisa Ferguson 29/04/2019''St Lukes Primary Head Boy Jay Currie and Head Girl Mya Thomson

Speaking about this year’s event, Robert Hogg from the Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day committee said: “Les Reynolds from the Community Club is opening the Gala Day this year as he has done loads to help the elderly over the last 30 years and helps keep the lunch club going. Around 200 people attend each Friday which is fantastic.”