Masterplans for Newtongrange approved by Midlothian councillors

Masterplans to regenerate Newtongrange centre, Stobhill and Lady Victoria Business Centre have been approved by councillors.

At the cabinet meeting last week, councillors heard the masterplans could be worth £20.2 million to the Midlothian economy and generate 447 jobs.

The masterplans will be used to inform the future land uses in these areas and will be taken into account when future planning applications are considered. The approval comes after meetings with the local community, the most recent of which was in June.

The Newtongrange masterplan includes community facilities, retail units, housing around a new village square and improved footpath links to the mining museum and railway station.

The Stobhill and Lady Victoria masterplans build on the heritage of the mining museum, offering tourism-focused commercial and shopping space. They include various types of housing and green spaces with pedestrian and cycling routes to the village centre, station and wider area.

The cabinet heard hundreds of local people attended a series of consultation events to give their views, which helped shape the final masterplans.

The proposals outlined in the masterplans will not go ahead without further consultations with landowners, the local community and developers to discuss how the plans should progress.