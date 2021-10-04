Line of Duty actor Martin Compston enjoyed a night out at the new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

The Line of Duty star, 37, used his Instagram account to heap praise on the venue’s guides and bar staff and even bottled his own whisky.

The Greenock-born actor wrote: “Incredible night @johnniewalkerprincesstreet in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tour was sensational, 200 years of history told through whisky can’t recommend it highly enough.

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston shared a picture of his night out at the new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street. Photo: Martin Compston/Instagram

“A personalised whisky highball, Journey of Flavour tour and even pouring your own bottle. Cracking grub as well.

“What a legacy starting from a grocery shop in Kilmarnock two centuries ago.

“Tip of the cap to the guides and bar staff see you again soon.”

Compston’s Line of Duty co-star, Vicky McClure, commented on the post, writing: “In ya element!!”

In May, Compston celebrated his birthday with fellow cast members of Amazon Original thriller The Rig in the heart of Edinburgh.

The affable actor was seen enjoy drinks at Edinburgh's Rose Street Garden and was happy to pose for selfies with fans.

Featured in the Rose Street Garden’s ‘pics of the week’ on Facebook, the star was pictured posing beside their popular Instagram photo op Telephone Box.

In their post, Rose Street Garden said: “Another amazing week at RSG with some familiar faces visiting whilst filming in the capital”.

The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street was officially opened by the Prince of Wales on Friday (October 1).

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, toured the eight-floor tourist attraction set in one of the Capital’s landmark heritage buildings and met employees.

He unveiled a plaque on the rooftop terrace bar which has views of Edinburgh Castle.

Located in the former House of Fraser building, the centre is part of a £185 million investment in the drinks company Diageo’s venues and distilleries around Scotland.

Laid out across 71,500 square feet, the centre will host host tours, tasting experiences and live performances.

During his visit, Charles met the first students in the Johnnie Walker Learning For Life Academy, a new space dedicated to the bartender and hospitality training programme.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.