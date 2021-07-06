According to legend, Harry Potter creator Rowling arrived in Edinburgh with her daughter in 1993, after a spell living in Porto.
With nowhere to live, for the first few weeks it is believed she stayed with her sister, Dianne, and brother-in-law, Roger, in their home at 140 Marchmont Road.
A plaque that reads ‘JK Rowling, world famous author, creator of Harry Potter, lived here for a spell in 1993’ proudly sits above the doorway.
Now, those looking to buy a little piece of literary history can purchase a flat in the tenement.
According to the description on the ESPC’s website, “the stunning first floor flat forms part of a handsome traditional tenement in the popular district of Marchmont, only a short walk away from excellent amenities, transport links, and the green spaces of The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links.”