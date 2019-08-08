Man taken to hospital after Shawlands street is sealed off by police

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after police sealed off a street in the Shawlands area of Glasgow this evening.

Police were called to a property in Mannering Road shortly before 5pm, after concerns were raised for the man’s safety and wellbeing.

Eye witnesses reported seeing several police cars and vans in the area, and the street was sealed off to the public.

Armed officers and negotiators were also in attendance.

Police Scotland said a man was taken to hospital and the operation ended just after 6pm.