Man proposes while surfing but loses engagement ring in the sea

A man took a novel approach to proposing to his extreme sport loving girlfriend, by asking her to marry him while the pair were surfing in Hawaii.

Chris Garth surprised now-fiancee Lauren Oiye with the ring while the couple were catching a wave at Queens in Waikiki, where they first met while surfing several years before.

The couple celebrate after.

And, while several photographers nearby captured the moment, Lauren said yes, just as Chris dropped the ring.

Luckily, according to Hawaii News Now, Chris was prepared in case this happened and revealed it was a prop ring and that he had the real one waiting safely on the shore.