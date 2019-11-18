Man dies in Glasgow after being found in freezing city centre car park

A man has died after being found unwell in a freezing city-centre car park in Glasgow.

The 43-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was discovered at the NCP car park on Mitchell Street at around 5.50pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after taking unwell, police later confirmed that he died after arriving at hospital.

Following earlier reports that the man was homeless, a spokeswoman for Glasgow’s Health & Social Care Partnership stated that it was yet to be confirmed if he was or not, she said: “Homelessness services have not been officially notified of the death of anyone they have been working with.

“We await formal identification of the deceased and, of course, will fully assist the police and emergency services in their investigation, if requested to do so.”

A spokesperson for the police said: "Around 5.50pm on Sunday 17 November 2019, police were called to a report of a man unwell within a car park in Mitchell Lane, Glasgow.

"The 43 year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course, however at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious."