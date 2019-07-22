Man dies after fall from window on Edinburgh's Royal Mile

Have your say

A man has died after he fell from a window on Edinburgh's Royal Mile on Sunday Evening.

The historic High Street, near to the World’s End pub, was closed to traffic from around 5.40pm on Sunday evening.

The Royal Mile was closed off for a period on Sunday evening. PIC: MarkYou05730747

One eyewitness said on social media that around six police vehicles and an ambulance were in attendance.

The incident happened just hours before The Proclaimers were due on stage at Edinburgh Castle tonight with thousands of fans expected to head up the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that a man had fallen from a window saying: “At around 5.40pm emergency services in Edinburgh attended at the High Street following a report of a man having fallen from a window."

Lothian buses were diverted while part of the High Street was cordoned off.

The man's death isn't thought to be suspicious.