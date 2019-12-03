Man confirmed to have died after falling from high-rise flats in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police are not treating the death as suspicious

A man has died after falling from a block of high-rise flats in the south of Edinburgh.

Moredun House in Edinburgh

Police Scotland confirmed the death of the man at the 15 storey Moredun House, Craigour Green, after the incident at around 6.40am this morning.

The area has been cordoned off but officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

One eye-witnesses described police and paramedics doing CPR on a "young man" for around 20 minutes. Another eyewitness said there were at least a dozen police vehicles present alongside a paramedic response.

A photo circulating social media shows what looks to be a body underneath a white sheet at the back of the block of flats.

Police Scotland said they are still in attendance at the scene following reports of a concern for a person.

An eye-witness said: "Not long ago I looked out the window to police and paramedics doing CPR on a young man.

"Looks like he had jumped cause they kept looking up the top of the flats.

"They did all they could and done CPR for well over 20 minutes.

"Sadly the man passed away. Place is cordoned off. God bless"

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 6.40am on Tuesday, 3 December, 2019, officers were called to a report of a concern for person at Moredun House, Craigour Green, Edinburgh.

"Emergency Services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."