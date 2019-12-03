Man believed to have died after falling from high-rise flats in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police are still on scene at the incident.

A man is believed to have died after falling from a block of high-rise flats in the south of Edinburgh.

Emergency services are on scene at the 15 storey Moredun House, Craigour Green, after the incident at around 6.40am this morning with the area cordoned off.

One eye-witnesses described police and paramedics doing CPR on a "young man" for around 20 minutes. Another eyewitness said there were at least a dozen police vehicles present alongside a paramedic response.

A photo circulating social media shows what looks to be a body underneath a white sheet at the back of the block of flats.

Police Scotland said they are still in attendance at the scene following reports of a concern for a person.

An eye-witness said: "Not long ago I looked out the window to police and paramedics doing CPR on a young man.

"Looks like he had jumped cause they kept looking up the top of the flats.

"They did all they could and done CPR for well over 20 minutes.

"Sadly the man passed away. Place is cordoned off. God bless"

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 6.40am emergency services attended the scene at Moredun House, Craigour Green, Edinburgh, following reports of a concern for a person.

"Emergency services remain in attendance enquiries ongoing."