Man bailed after death of 10 month old baby girl

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 10-month-old girl has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Paramedics were called to reports that a baby was unresponsive at a property in Crompton Street in Farnworth, near Bolton, shortly after 5.30pm on Friday.

The child was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

On Sunday, Greater Manchester Police named the baby as Aiman Abbas Toor.

They also confirmed that a man who was arrested on Saturday has been bailed as the investigation continues.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in Crompton Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of the force's Major Incident Team, previously said: "First and foremost I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family of this little girl, who are being supported at this incredibly difficult time by specially trained officers.

"The investigation team is determined to understand how and why this little girl died.

"We will be continuing inquiries throughout the days and weeks ahead and I would encourage anyone who has information to please contact police."

Anybody with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9908, quoting incident number 2544 of November 1 2019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

