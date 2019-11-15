Man arrested and charged in connection with death of 97-year-old Fife woman

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 97-year-old woman.

Annie Temple was found by officers in the village of Kinglassie, Fife, on October 25.

The 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

• READ MORE: Scottish police investigate 'unexplained' death of pensioner, 97, a week after her body was found at home

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Jamieson said: "Thank you to the members of the local community who have provided information and assistance in relation to our investigation - your help and support has been appreciated.

"Local officers have been, and will continue to be, in the local area to provide reassurance."