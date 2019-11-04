Man, 80, dies after vintage wooden car collides with lorry during rally

A man has died while taking part in a rally between London and Brighton when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry, police say.

The 80-year-old man drove his wooden-bodied 1903 model Knox Runabout Old Porcupine vehicle onto the M23, which was not a part of the rally route.

Surrey Police say the car was struck by an HGV near the village of Hooley, with the driver thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger, believed to be his wife, was airlifted to hospital with head injuries.

A statement from Surrey Police said: "We can confirm that a man has sadly died following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M23 near J7 Hooley this morning.

"The collision, involving a car (1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine) and an HGV, took place around 10am.

"The driver of the car, an 80-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, and a female passenger has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious

injuries. Police have notified the man's next of kin."

The South East Coast Ambulance Service said in a statement a woman had been taken to St George's Hospital, but that her injuries were not thought to be serious.

A second man was also treated at the scene for minor injuries, the statement said.