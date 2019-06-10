Man, 55, climbs Edinburgh building then falls on woman below in 'freak accident'

A MAN and woman are recovering in hospital after a freak accident in Leith - when he plunged from a tenement building onto her as she walked below.

The woman, described as being in her 60s, was flattened by the 55-year-old after he lost his grip on the Duke Street flats shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland sources say the man - who has not been named - was not suspected of any criminal act.

But they confirmed he was trying to climb up the sandstone building - and his fall was broken by the woman passer-by.

A source said: "We don't think he'd lost his keys and was locked out. To be honest it is a bit of a mystery.

"What we do know is that he fell from outwith the building, not inside it. He was near a window when he lost his grip and landed on the poor lady who was walking below.

"We do not think they knew each other. It was a freak accident from what we've managed to figure out.

"Both were taken to the Royal Infimary and both are detailed. The lady's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The man who fell on her is in a worse condition."

He emphasises: "It is not believed he was committing any crime, but he was climbing up the building when he fell. We will have to wait and speak him to get to the bottom of it."