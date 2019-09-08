Male strippers would be allowed but females banned in Scotland due to loophole

Male strippers could continue to work in Glasgow - although females would not be able to if lap-dancing clubs are banned, it has emerged.

The loophole has been described as 'hypocrisy' by a trade union representing sex workers lobbying to keep sexual entertainment venues (SEV) open.

Up to 700 women could be affected by a ban if it were rolled out by Glasgow City Council.

But it emerged that a woman taking off her top would fall into the category of a "display of nudity", but a man doing the same thing would not.

Sexual entertainment is defined in the relevant legislation as "any live performance" or "any live display of nudity" for the purpose of sexually stimulating any member of the audience.

GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson said: "The pick-and-mix approach and frankly, the hypocrisy, around what's termed as sexual entertainment is an example of this.

"It looks like one rule for men and another for women across the adult entertainment industry."

At the King's Theatre in Glasgow recently, strippers The Dreamboys performed their show to a predominantly female audience, with a promo describing it as 'undeniably the most famous

and successful male strip show in UK history'.

The blurb added 'our high-energy, fantastically fun and entertaining male strip shows are an absolute must see for you and your friends'.

A Dreamboys set includes male nudity from the waist up and features suggestive body movements such as gyrating.

Glasgow City Council confirmed that a theatre hosting male strippers The Dreamboys would not be classified as a SEV under legislation.

The council added out that premises where sexual entertainment is provided on no more than four occasions over 12 months will not be treated as an SEV.

Female lap-dancing clubs are open for most of the week, but acts such as The Dreamboys do not perform at Glasgow venues regularly.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "On this basis, I'd say that Dreamboys appearing at the King's would not lead to the King's being considered as a SEV."