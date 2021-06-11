Breakout Festival has been announced to take place on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront - and it could bring 30,000 people into town across three days.

It runs from October 8-10 with live music on two stages plus a half-mile long fairground as it turns the Esplanade into a major festival venue for the very first time.

Acts confirmed already include legendary Fife punk band The Skids, plus Big Country, Midge Ure, Callum Beattie, GUN, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and The Rezillos.

The Skids are set to appear the new music festival, BreakOut, in Fife

The festival has been organised by Kirkcaldy based Breakout Events Limited and all profits will go to NHS Scotland.

Organisers, Ian Arnott and Stuart Prentice, who put tickets on sale this morning, are hoping for up to 30,000 people attending across the three days.

The event will be formally launched with a photo-call at the Esplanade on Monday morning.

Mr Arnott said: “It’s all about being able to bring people safely back together to enjoy themselves again, and getting the bands back out performing after what has been a very tough year for everyone, and how great is it that we can raise money for the NHS at the same time”

The Rezillos (Pic: Cath Ruane)

As well as the main stage at the Esplanade Basin, there will also be a tent stage which will feature acts such as Kelly Llorenna, Capella, Utah Saints, Urban Cookie Collective and many more.

The festival has been months in the planning, and the organisers say it will help to herald a return to normality after a prolonged lockdown.

Said Mr Arnott: “Everyone needs something to look forward to and this festival will give everyone back that chance to party again.

“It’s not just the festival goers that are looking forward to it. Many of the bands appearing haven’t worked in over a year and can’t wait to get back performing on a stage in front of fans again.”

They also hope to raise funds for the NHS as a thank you for its frontline role in the pandemic.

They added: “We each have our own personal reasons for wanting to do something for the NHS, but I don’t think that anyone would argue that after the year we have all had it is a very deserving and worthy cause.”

The event is also aims to to involve as many local businesses as it can to give them a hand up again - and showcase emerging Scottish bands.

The promoters added: “The festival will put vital money back in to the local economy with all suppliers being local to Fife where possible and where not, Scotland.

“We have also deliberately chosen a lot of Scottish bands to tie in with that message.”

They added: “We will be working very closely with the local council to ensure that the event is a safe environment for everyone and that all relevant regulations are in place to ensure people can enjoy themselves without having to worry if it is safe”

