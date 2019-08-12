Madame Tussauds split "A-list" Meghan waxwork from Prince Harry

The waxwork of the Duchess of Sussex will separate from Prince Harry to spend more time with her A-list friends, Madame Tussauds has said.

Meghan's figure will be placed alongside showbiz royalty at the London attraction to reflect her "independent celebrity status".

The American former actress now take up a spot next to her A-list wedding guests Tom Hardy, the Beckhams and actress Priyanka Chopra - while Harry will rejoin the rest of the Royal

Family replicas in a different room.

Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "We're always listening to what people have to say about their favourite stars.

"Meghan continues to carve out her own modern take on life as a royal and we want to mirror her independent celebrity status in the attraction.

"It's not necessarily forever - and we're not splitting our loved-up couple. We're just allowing Meghan to mingle in her more-familiar celebrity circle for a while."

It is the first time the waxworks will be separated since they were unveiled before the royal wedding in May last year.