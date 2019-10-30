'Loving' dog dumped with 'copped off' paws finds new home in Scotland

A dog who had her paws chopped off in a brutal act in Romania is enjoying a new life in Scotland.

Tally, a Shar Pei, was found chained to a tree stump in a town outside Bucharest. It is thought she was around eight months old when she was subjected to the horrific injury.

Tally, who is need of mobility aids. Picture: SWNS

READ MORE: Boy, 5, battling leukaemia gets to 'see the Loch Ness Monster' on dream come true visit to Scotland



She has since been brought to the UK by the charity Shar Pei Rescue Scotland and is now living with a foster family in Ayr.

Foster mum, Karen Harvey said: "What happened to her is horrendous. Tally is such a loving girl. She just wants to cuddle and play."

READ MORE: UK stag party arrive at airport to find bride-to-be has pocketed the kitty and faked the tickets



In happier times with foster mum Karen and her grandson Tyler. Picture: SWNS

The charity, run by Gina McCallum, from East Kilbride, is now fundraising for the the £10,000 needed to fit 15-month-old Tally with prosthetics, as the imbalance in length between her front and back legs is putting pressure on her spine and her hips.

An temporary solution - costing £6000 - involves a set of wheels.

The charity is hopeful that funding could be found through sponsorship from businesses.

Ms McCallum said: "It took about six or seven months getting her here, and she has cost about £2,000 so far.

"We rescue a lot of dogs from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Spain. All the pedigrees are quite common just now but Shar Peis are out of fashion.

"A lot of breeders are just dumping them in kill shelters, or abandoning them in the middle of nowhere. It is terrible - the vet who treated her had never seen anything like it before. Her bones had become infected.

"But she's the happiest dog on the planet. When she was found, her tail just started wagging - someone had chopped her feet off but she still wanted to be around humans."

Donations can be made via the charity's website.