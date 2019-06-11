Love Island's Sherif Lanre booted off show for breaking villa rules

Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has been been thrown out the villa after breaking villa rules.

ITV confirmed the decision this afternoon.

A statement from Love Island said: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

Lanre said: "In a case of poor judgment, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from.

"I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."