Love Island's Ollie Williams quits villa and leaves Paige Turley after three days because he's 'in love with his ex'

He was coupled up with West Lothian singer Paige Turley

Ollie Williams has quit Love Island after just three days of the new winter series.

Paige Turley.

The 23-year-old was coupled up with Paige Turley, the singer from West Lothian who once dated Lewis Capaldi.

And the reality star, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, walked out of the show after realising he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

The news comes just a day after more than 200 people complained about his inclusion in the show following reports he is involved in "trophy hunting."

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received 231 complaints after pictures emerged online apparently showing him posing with dead animals.

According to Companies House, the 23-year-old is the sole director of Cornish Sporting Agency, registered at Lanhydrock, Cornwall, which lists the nature of the business as "hunting" and "trapping".

A petition on the website Change.org - entitled Remove Ollie Williams From Winter Love Island For Trophy Hunting! - has more than 38,000 signatures.

A spokeswoman for the show said: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Explaining his decision in the Beach Hut, he said: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else... I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."