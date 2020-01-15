Love Island: Ollie Williams explains why he quit the villa

Ollie Williams has explained that he quit Love Island to pursue "the love of my life", as the villa prepares for the arrival of two new boys.

The reality star, 23, who is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, walked out of the ITV2 show after three days saying he realises he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

His exit came shortly after more than 200 people complained about his inclusion in the show, following reports he is involved in "trophy hunting".

Williams is seen on Wednesday night's episode in footage from before his departure.

He tells the boys: "Coming in here and getting to know Paige (Turley) the last few days, it's made me realise something quite big.

"Paige is obviously the first girl that I've gone through the motions with or anything like that since my last girlfriend.

"What it's made me realise is the fact that I've still got massive feelings for her and I'm being dishonest to myself, I'm being dishonest to Paige and I'm being dishonest to you boys and everyone else.

"Anything that I carry on with in here is just going to be fake.

"I know it's stupid, but it's taken this to realise what I think about her," he says, adding: "I could be throwing away the love of my life."

He later says in the Beach Hut: "My brain is saying, 'Do this, do this', but my heart's just being like 'Mate, you're telling yourself a lie here. Your heart lies elsewhere'.

"I think, that feeling, it's constantly in the back of my mind, in the back of my heart."

He tells Paige getting to know her has been "so lovely" and explains his feelings for his ex.

"I don't know what's going on at home, feelings might not be reciprocated. I've got to be honest with myself and go and win her back now," he says.

Ollie then gathers the islanders at the fire pit and tells them: "It shouldn't have taken this to make me realise it, but I still have feelings for someone else on the outside.

"I just think if I stay any longer it's me just not being honest with my own heart.

"So unfortunately guys I'm going to have to leave I think."

Saying he thinks his old flame is "the love of my life", Williams says: "When you've got that, you can't risk throwing that away because you'd never forgive yourself for as long as you live."

But Ollie's space in the villa is set to be filled as it was revealed that two new singletons will be moving in.

At the end of the episode, Paige receives a text announcing that two new boys are on their way.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.