Sun, sea and singletons - it’s not long now until Love Island is back on our screens for 2021.

Fans of the ITV dating show have been starved of hearing “I’ve got a text!” and “Can I grab you for a chat?” for far too long thanks to the pandemic cancelling last summer’s edition.

But a hot summer of love is just around the corner, as the series’ official start date has been confirmed as Monday 28 June.

And the newest members of the villa have also been announced, with Scots pleased to see that one of their own, model Shannon Singh, will be flying to Mallorca to try her luck at finding love.

She has big shoes to fill, though, since there've been many iconic Scottish singletons who’ve taken part in the competition in years gone by.

1. Shannon Singh Shannon, 22, is the latest Scot to enter the villa. The Fife model has worked in the industry for years, starting out as a glamour model when she was 18 before changing to more commercial jobs. She also DJs and works as an influencer, and has amassed a whopping 160k followers on Instagram. The party girl says she’s looking for someone with energy and personality. Good luck Shannon! Photo: ITV Buy photo

2. Paige Turley Paige, 23, from West Lothian, became the first ever Scot to win the show during Winter Love Island 2020, alongside her footballer beau Finley Tapp. The pair are currently living in Manchester together, although the singer still regularly visits her family in Scotland. She’s worked with major brands from Superdrug to Pandora and also released a dance single. Photo: ITV Buy photo

3. Jamie Clayton Jamie, 29, isn’t as well-known as Paige since he was only on the winter edition of the show for a short stint. The Edinburgh recruitment consultant coupled up with student Natalia, before the pair were voted off by viewers a week later. But fans will be pleased to know he’s currently loved-up in another relationship. Photo: ITV Buy photo

4. Anton Danyluk Anton, from Airdrie, was a fan-favourite when season five of the show aired. The 26-year-old personal trainer found it difficult to find love in the villa, before he coupled up with makeup artist Belle Hassan. The pair called it quits a few weeks after leaving the island, though. He’s now living in Dubai working as a personal trainer and also has a role with the United Nations to promote health and wellbeing among young people. Photo: ITV Buy photo