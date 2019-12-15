Lotto winner Jane Park: 'I'm quitting Scotland - I'm bored of trying to find love'

Edinburgh's most famous Lotto millionaire Jane Park is set to quit the Capital after failing to find true love, it has been reported.

The 24-year-old is said to be considering moving to Dubai to start a new life.

She told the Scottish Sun: "Why wouldn't I move to Dubai? I've not found what I'm looking for in Edinburgh."

A source told the paper: "Since winning the lottery Jane has shopped in the same shops, visited the same bars and socialised in the same clubs.

"She feels a change is needed. She has no barriers in her life at present and has realised there is so much more of the world to see."

"For the first time she realised how luxurious her life could be if she left Scotland and gave herself bit of an adventure.

"The men out there are generous to women — and that is something she has never experienced because she's always been the affluent one in a relationship.

"But Jane's party lifestyle will have to take a back seat because the drinking regulations are really strict. She's looking forward to that as it will feel like a detox at the same time."

Jane was 17 when she became the UK's youngest lottery winner by scooping £1million in 2013.

The source added: "She's not going there to find love but it's ultimately the aim to settle down out there.

"She has a couple of friends who have moved out there and she has started preparing for her big move.

"Jane is likely to fly out to Dubai on January 20. For the first two weeks she's booked into a glamorous resort. She'll then start looking for a place there while estate agents and advisers look after her UK property and investments.

"She is willing to do whatever it takes to build a life out there."