Lottery cash to help Falkirk reminiscence project expand

A Falkirk-based project which runs reminiscence sessions for older people experiencing memory loss has received a welcome cash boost.

Screen Memories has been awarded £10,000 in the latest round of grants from the National Lottery Awards for All.

Over the past two years the group has run more than 100 sessions, using film to connect with people, in hospital wards, day centres and care homes across Scotland and this cash will allow them to expand their programme of structured sessions.

Michael White, founder and trustee of Screen Memories, said the organisation was “delighted” to receive the funding.

He said: “Our project is all about helping to re-connect people with the memories and feelings associated with their love of cinema.

“Using a combination of stills, posters, memorabilia and trailers we create a fun and stimulating environment for people, including family members and carers, to come together and talk about their favourite films and actors.

“This award means we can extend the range of resources available to the groups and develop training programmes for our volunteers, which will help us extend the geographical reach of the project.”

Other recipients of grants in the latest round of funding include Falkirk Football Community Foundation, which has received £9199.

The money will enable the organisation to deliver an improved version of their existing early-intervention programme to at risk young people.

The project will use football and the assets of the club to support young people in reconnecting with their local community.

Forth Valley Men’s Shed, which aims to reduce isolation amongst local men, has also received a grant of £9280, which will be used by the group to move to new premises and to cover running costs for a year.