Lothian Veterans Centre appoints new chief executive

There is a new man at the helm of Lothians Veterans Centre, with Ian Stewart appointed chief executive following Bruce Smith’s decision to step down.

Ian (59) is also a trustee of the Veterans Community Café in Edinburgh and a director of Support in Mind Scotland, a national mental health charity.

Ian is an author and journalist, and is a former editor of The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and The Edinburgh Evening News.

Ian lives in Edinburgh and is married with two children.

Before turning to the media Ian was a Royal Marine, serving with 40 Commando, 41 Commando and 45 Commando Group.

Speaking about his appointment with Lothian Veterans Centre, Ian said: “I am really looking forward to carrying on the great work being done at the centre and getting to know the flourishing veterans’ community in the Lothians.”