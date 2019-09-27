Lothian List MSP welcomes end of hospital TV contract

NHS Lothian will not renew its contract with entertainment provider Hospedia, who came under criticism due to its fees for patients to watch television in hospital.

At the ERI patients are charged £5 for two hours of television or £17.50 for two days. NHS Lothian will now terminate the contract, with a 12 month notice period meaning that the contract will continue until August 2020.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP, said: “I strongly agree with NHS Lothian decision not to continue their contract with Hospedia, that is costing patients an extortionate amount of money to watch television. NHS Lothian must now start to look at what entertainment will be made available that is affordable and suitable to patients, before the Hospedia contract finishes.”

Mr Briggs also welcomed new that the patient wi-fi has been rolled out at the ERI. NHS Lothian was the last health board to have wi-fi available for patients in hospitals. The ERI wi-fi was initially due to be rolled out at the end of last year. Following numerous delays it was finally introduced last month.