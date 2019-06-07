Lothian Convalescent Home opens its doors for the summer season

The Lothian Mineworkers Convalescent Home at Whatton Lodge, Gullane opened to beneficiaries on May 28 for the summer season.

Each intake lasts 10 days from the Tuesday to the Friday of the following week, providing the residents with full board. There will be eight intakes during this year’s summers season, which runs until September 13.

Since 1947 respite breaks have been provided for former miners and their dependants at the Lothian Mineworkers Convalescent Home. However, Whatton Lodge is now open not only to ex-miners and their families but to residents from East Lothian, Midlothian and other areas.

For further details call 01620 842278 or e-mail Whattonlodge@yahoo.co.uk.