Lothian Buses is looking for apprentices to jump on board

Lothian Buses’ engineering team is back on the hunt for fresh new talent, offering 10 apprenticeships.

Open to anyone aged 16-19 years, the Apprentice Technician posts run for four years and provide participants with an SVQ in Bus and Coach Mechanical/Electrical.

Working in partnership with Glasgow Training Group, apprentices develop their skills in a purpose-built centre, while benefiting from practical experience within Lothian garages and the company’s on-going partnership with Volvo Truck and Bus Scotland.

Over the last decade Lothian has trained over 80 apprentices with the majority of those still currently working within the company.

Jim Armstrong, Lothian’s Engineering Director, said: “At Lothian, we understand the importance and value of helping develop technical skills amongst our young people and for nearly twenty years we have worked hard to make sure they receive the best quality training possible. Our apprentices are also able to draw from the experiences of our dedicated engineering team and receive vital on the job training to help ensure their skills are well rounded.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome more apprentices across 2020 and look forward to meeting some of the applicants that I’m sure will go on to have successful careers within the company and help to future proof our business.”

Last year, Lothian Apprentice Jamie Aitken was crowned Top Scoring Bodywork Apprentice at the 2019 Institute of Road Transport Engineers awards.

Interested youngsters have until February 28 to submit their application. Candidates must have received or be working towards National 4 or above in Maths, English and either a Science or Technical subject. Standard Grades 1-4 and Intermediates will also be accepted.

For more information, contact Glasgow Training Group on 0141 950 5663.