Lorraine Kelly in 'awkward snub' at former co-worker and PM hopeful Esther McVey

Lorraine Kelly appeared to "snub" her former GMTV colleague and Tory leadership hopeful, MP Esther McVey, on air.

During a live link to ITV's Lorraine from Good Morning Britain, where McVey appeared as a guest, Susanna Reid said: "Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?"

Scottish presenter Kelly glossed over the question, shook her head and said curtly: "Yeah, yes I do. OK, coming up after half past eight..."

Piers Morgan then quizzed Kelly saying: "So you got on with Esther then Lorraine?" to which Kelly replied: "I don't remember love, I don't remember at all, it was an awful long time ago."

Morgan went on to joke that if "looks could kill she'd be six feet under" and added that he'd "love to hear the back story".

Kelly has not yet commented on the awkward exchange.