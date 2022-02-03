The SFRS received a report just before 2.30 pm on Thursday after smoke was seen coming from a house on Watters Crescent in the Fife town of Lochgelly.

Three appliances were mobilised to attend the incident, and they were able to confirm that there were no casualties at that time.

The emergency services are reportedly still at the scene and dealing with the incident.

Lochgelly fire: Emergency services called to fire at house on Watters Crescent in Lochgelly. Picture credit : Fife Jammer Locations

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.25pm on Thursday, February 3 to reports of smoke issuing from a dwelling on Watters Crescent, Lochgelly.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene where a fire was affecting the roof of a building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are currently still at the scene.”

The picture is credited to Fife jammer locations.

